Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,340,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the March 31st total of 28,670,000 shares. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $53.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,077,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average is $43.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.70, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $53.93.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.