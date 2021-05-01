Nucleus Vision Price Tops $0.0086 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $60.95 million and $4.41 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00071252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.64 or 0.00863764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00065061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00095861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00048238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

