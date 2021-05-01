Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $55,395.00

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $55,395.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00063802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00284113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $653.81 or 0.01130621 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.57 or 0.00729018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,778.05 or 0.99915062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.