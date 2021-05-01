Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nutrien to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

TSE NTR opened at C$67.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79. The company has a market cap of C$38.69 billion and a PE ratio of 67.51. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$41.50 and a 52 week high of C$74.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$64.49.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.0400003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.588 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.10%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

