Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUVB. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuvation Bio stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Shares of NUVB opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $15.07.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

