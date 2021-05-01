NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.45

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.45 and traded as high as C$2.33. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$2.32, with a volume of 979,961 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVA. Raymond James increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. ATB Capital increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$523.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.45.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$124.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

