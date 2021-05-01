Nyzo (NYZO) Market Capitalization Hits $14.06 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 25.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002037 BTC on exchanges. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $14.06 million and $941,159.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nyzo has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00063683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.62 or 0.00284363 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $643.76 or 0.01112024 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00026542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.74 or 0.00725061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,873.85 or 0.99970612 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

