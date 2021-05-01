Oak Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.