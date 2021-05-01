Oak Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

