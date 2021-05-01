Ocean Protocol Trading 24.9% Higher This Week (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $562.38 million and $45.35 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002329 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.89 or 0.00860630 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00065999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00096140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00048118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

OCEAN is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.