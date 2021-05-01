Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 14,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

In other news, EVP Charles Todd Latiff sold 1,800 shares of Oconee Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oconee Federal Financial stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.68% of Oconee Federal Financial worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

OFED opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Oconee Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $131.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

