OctoFi One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.93 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. OctoFi has a market cap of $50.61 million and $1.93 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for $63.47 or 0.00109981 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OctoFi has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00071029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.16 or 0.00866739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00065068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00095857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00047937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,505 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

