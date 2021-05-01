Oddz Market Cap Tops $30.10 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. Oddz has a market capitalization of $30.10 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00004149 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Oddz has traded 42% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00064468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.00285939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.97 or 0.01107118 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00026702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.17 or 0.00723941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,598.77 or 0.99955034 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

