Offshift Market Cap Hits $6.56 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Offshift has a market cap of $6.56 million and $97,532.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00003856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,418.35 or 0.99960311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00040983 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010658 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00178426 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000859 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

