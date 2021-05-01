Oikos Price Tops $0.0200 on Major Exchanges (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $158,958.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oikos has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00064278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00281441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.95 or 0.01122191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.47 or 0.00736879 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00026365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,730.85 or 0.99984576 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 167,158,003 coins and its circulating supply is 147,499,004 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

