OIN Finance (OIN) Price Hits $0.61

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001054 BTC on exchanges. OIN Finance has a market cap of $15.47 million and approximately $403,231.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded up 69.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $499.99 or 0.00865260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00095708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,925.86 or 0.08524535 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,401,187 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

