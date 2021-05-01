OKB Trading 121.2% Higher This Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 82.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. OKB has a market cap of $2.22 billion and approximately $1.41 billion worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKB has traded up 121.2% against the US dollar. One OKB coin can now be purchased for approximately $36.94 or 0.00064374 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00069233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00069217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.06 or 0.00826075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00095368 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.39 or 0.08567020 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

