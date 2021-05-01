Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,954 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of Okta worth $25,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $267,128,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $155,056,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 760.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,676,000 after acquiring an additional 251,296 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 1,488,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after acquiring an additional 148,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Okta by 628.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 167,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,663,000 after acquiring an additional 144,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $269.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.74 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.24 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.75.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

