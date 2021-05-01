OMG Network (OMG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $321.68 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.01 or 0.00013959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $321.68 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.27 or 0.00312603 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001808 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002161 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.