Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

OMCL stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.02. 379,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,030. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.69, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $146.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.57.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.