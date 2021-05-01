Omnitude Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.07 Million (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. Omnitude has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $1.07 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omnitude has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.00855559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00065155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00095969 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

