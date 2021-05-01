OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

OCX opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $457.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 11,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $52,690.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 113,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,613.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 6,282,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,016,000 after purchasing an additional 260,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 208,648 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth about $3,122,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in OncoCyte by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 423,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 194,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

