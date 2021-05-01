Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONCT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 40.1% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $731,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.66. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

