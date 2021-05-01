OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 71,043 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 22.6% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 186,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,187,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,522,000.

VGIT stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $70.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

