OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,978 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASND. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,190,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,767,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,908,000 after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,684,000 after purchasing an additional 142,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after acquiring an additional 68,607 shares in the last quarter.

ASND stock opened at $144.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.84. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.22.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

