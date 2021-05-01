OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,810 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,810 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.6% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

AMAT opened at $132.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.97. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

