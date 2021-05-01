OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up about 0.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,356,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,180,000 after buying an additional 272,585 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,499,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,965,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,900,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,527,000 after purchasing an additional 711,929 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,003,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,681,000 after purchasing an additional 158,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,822,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Simone Lagomarsino acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HASI opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.30. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 118.64%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

