OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in MercadoLibre by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,570.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,818.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $570.01 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,531.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,587.12.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MELI. Scotiabank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bradesco Corretora lowered MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

