OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 377.7% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 36,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 169,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $446.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $413.58 and its 200-day moving average is $409.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $333.22 and a one year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

