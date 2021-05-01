OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 0.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $93.57.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

