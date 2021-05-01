OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,918 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.32.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $98.33 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $103.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day moving average of $78.12.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,417 shares of company stock valued at $34,590,746 in the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

