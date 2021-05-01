OneRoot Network Price Up 0% This Week (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00069781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00069352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $501.35 or 0.00870533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00096024 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,921.42 or 0.08545483 BTC.

OneRoot Network Coin Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

