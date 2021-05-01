OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.12 EPS

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. OneWater Marine updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.800-6.000 EPS.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.23. 133,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,663. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $263,025.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,956 in the last ninety days.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

