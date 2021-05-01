Ontology Tops 1-Day Volume of $406.56 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $406.56 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $1.80 or 0.00003120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068909 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00056086 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $181.05 or 0.00313834 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00025813 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,335,767 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

