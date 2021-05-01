OpenDAO Price Hits $1.94 on Top Exchanges (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00071181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $496.96 or 0.00859838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00066334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00049595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00095901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.