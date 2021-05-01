Opium Tops 24-Hour Volume of $87.76 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Opium has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $25.27 million and $87.76 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $6.07 or 0.00010562 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.63 or 0.00282899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $638.11 or 0.01110000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00026856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.48 or 0.00724469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,496.81 or 1.00017122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

