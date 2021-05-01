Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Update

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the March 31st total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPSSF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Opsens from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Opsens from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of OPSSF opened at $1.65 on Friday. Opsens has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

