OptionRoom Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $329,230.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00002582 BTC on major exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $18.17 million and approximately $329,230.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00064048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.09 or 0.00284544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $641.01 or 0.01111586 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00026688 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.00 or 0.00728329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,601.80 or 0.99887873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom Coin Trading

