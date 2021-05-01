Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 118.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,845 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,003 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 62.2% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.13. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

