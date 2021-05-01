Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.40

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.40 ($12.24) and traded as high as €10.49 ($12.34). Orange shares last traded at €10.38 ($12.22), with a volume of 4,870,477 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.08 ($15.39).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

