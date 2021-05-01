Orbit Chain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.89 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $22.89 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00004243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00070557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $500.44 or 0.00867814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00066944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00096067 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00049149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

