Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.92

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as high as C$1.05. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 11,770 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$36.28 million and a P/E ratio of -14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Orbit Garant Drilling alerts:

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$36.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.