Orbs Market Cap Achieves $315.48 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $315.48 million and $1.22 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbs has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00071029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.16 or 0.00866739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00065068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00095857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00047937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.