Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 4,237 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in United Community Banks by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $32.72 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,638 shares of company stock worth $583,516 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

