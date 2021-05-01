Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.32.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,201,051 shares of company stock worth $505,717,462 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.66. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

