Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 232.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,678 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth about $49,207,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Xerox by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,625,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $176,845,000 after buying an additional 628,533 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xerox by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,812,000 after buying an additional 521,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cross Research cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

XRX stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

