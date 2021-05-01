Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,782 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $136,676,000 after buying an additional 1,188,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,574,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,227,259,000 after buying an additional 494,023 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,113.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 527,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,464,000 after buying an additional 483,594 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,878,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.05. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.76.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

