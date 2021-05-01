Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,731 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAH opened at $82.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.51. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $68.34 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

