Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 19,272 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,131 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 19,272 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

DVN opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

