Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 728 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Murphy USA by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 15,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Murphy USA by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,242,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

MUSA opened at $139.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.75. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.06 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

